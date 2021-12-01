Foto: Twitter @RealBetis
¡Checa el gol de Diego Lainez en la Copa del Rey!

Hace unos minutos, Diego Lainez se volvió a reencontrar con la senda del gol. El mexicano arrancó como titular en la Copa del Rey y marcó el segundo tanto del Real Betis frente al CFI Alicante, ¡no te pierdas la definición de ‘Factor’!

