¡Checa el gol de Diego Lainez en la Copa del Rey!

Hace unos minutos, Diego Lainez se volvió a reencontrar con la senda del gol. El mexicano arrancó como titular en la Copa del Rey y marcó el segundo tanto del Real Betis frente al CFI Alicante, ¡no te pierdas la definición de ‘Factor’!
